Calls for Lincolnshire Police to investigate anti-social behaviour in Horncastle

Horncastle Police are thought to be investigating a spate of anti-social behaviour in the town last night (Monday).

According to residents, a gang of youths set several small fires while there are claims a window in a pensioner’s house was broken.

It is understood a shop window in the town centre area was smashed,

There are also unconfirmed reports that a firecracker was thrown into a Chinese takeaway while several vehicles were vandalised.

Horncastle Fire Brigade confirmed they attended the Bull Ring just after 11pm after reports of a wheelie bin fire that had spread to a shop front.

They say there was fire damage to one section of plate glass and to the wheelie bin.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.

No casualties reported.

The News has asked Lincolnshire Police for a comment.