Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a bomb disposal unit was dispatched to Mareham le Fen on Monday (October 29) after an explosive device was found.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We attended a property in Mareham le Fen following the discovery of a mortar in a garden.

“An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team attended and dealt with the device safely.”

Mareham Le Fen CofE Primary School reassured parents that there was no threat to the school.