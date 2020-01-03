Body found in River Witham ‘believed to be Fred Gibson’

Police officers searching for missing Fred Gibson believe they have found his body.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Friday), a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “A body has been found this afternoon in the River Witham at Woodhall Spa, near Kirkstead Bridge.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place it is believed to be that of Fred Gibson, who was last seen on November 28.

“His family have been informed, and they have asked for privacy at this time.”

In recent weeks, several appeals were released asking for any sightings of Mr Gibson, who was last spotted in Woodhall Spa on November 28.

According to Lincolnshire Police, Mr Gibson’s car, an Audi Q5, was parked at 3.15pm on the same day, close to the Railway Inn at Kirkstead Bridge.