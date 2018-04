Lincolnshire Police have confirmed a busy road in the Coningsby area is set to be closed until well into the evening.

A fully-loaded diesel tanker overturned on the B1192 Langrick Road just before 4pm.

Police say is could take up to eight hours to recover the vehicle.

In the meantime, the road will be closed between Dogdyke Road and Sanby Bank.

No-one was injured in the incident.