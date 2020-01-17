Appeal to help find wanted man with Lincolnshire connections

Police are looking to speak to a man from Nuneaton with Lincolnshire connections wanted in connection with an incident of assault and criminal damage

Lincolnshire Police are assisting the Warwickshire force in appealing for help to locate Chad Hill as they believe he may have information about an assault and criminal damage incident in Nuneaton, Warwickshire earlier this month.

The 27-year-old, who is said to have links to Lincolnshire - particularly Spalding, is described as being white, of slim build, with short dark coloured hair.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.