Appeal for witnesses after burglaries and suspicious activity in Horncastle area

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after recent rural burglaries and suspicious activity.

Over the weekend, Lincolnshire Police received reports of the attempted theft of a caravan from West Ashby.

There were also reports of a silver Ford Mondeo acting suspiciously in the area, and police say the car may have been involved in the West Ashby incident.

There has also been a shed burglary in which power tools were stolen in Baumber, and a house was burgled in Low Toynton.

Police say these two incidents may have been carried out by the same people, and that they occured in the day time.

Call 101 to report any suspicious activity.