Firefighters from Horncastle and Louth were called to a RTC involving a tractor and an electricity pole yesterday (Tuesday, August 22).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say crews were called to Fulletby Road, Salmonby at 12.28pm.

A tractor had crashed into an electricity pole, so crews cordoned off the road and waited for Western Power Distribution to isolate and remove the cables lying across the tractor.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say one male then released himself from the tractor.