Four fire crews were called to a fire near Horncastle this morning (Monday, August 6) which involved a combine harvester and a large area of standing corn.

Crews from Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Louth and Spilsby attended the scene at 11.51am off Main Road, Thornton.

Damage to the combine harvester. Picture: MotoAero Photography. EMN-180608-135614001

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say crews used hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire.

Professional photographer Mike Woodward got pictures of the scene and said firefighters were still there at 1pm.