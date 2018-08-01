County Council is urged to ‘think again’ as Horncastle roadworks loom

A Horncastle resident is calling on Lincolnshire County Council to reconsider its plan of action designed to cope with major road works in the town, starting later this month.

Improvements will be carried out on West Street, its junction with the A158 (Lincoln Road) and Langton Hill in a phased programme which could last until December.

There will be road closures during the phases and that has led to concerns about the impact on the town.

Resident Andrew Neal wrote to MP Victoria Atkins, raising issues about what he claims has been a lack of consultation by the County Council.

Mr Neal is also questioning whether there is a need to close two major routes into the town.

Since sending that letter, Mr Neal accepts LCC has ‘engaged’ with a couple of local businesses.

However, he says he is still unhappy that LCC is refusing to consider changing its ‘action plan’.

He adds: “We will continue to pressurise LCC to come to their senses and consider a different approach to the work which does not require the closure of two inportant roads in Horncastle for up to two months.”

Mr Neal was involved in a verbal exchange with Richard Davies, LCC’s Excecutive Councillor For Highways, at a meeting of Horncastle Town Council last month.

Coun Davies told Mr Neal LCC had no obligation to consult with anyone and expplained talks often led to a contradiction of ideas.

Officers from LCC attended another town council meeting the following week and outlined a detailed list of closures and diversions. They were published in the News last week (July 25).

However, Mr Neal says many people still aren’t happy amid claims the town centre could become grid locked and surrounding residential roads turned into rat runs.

