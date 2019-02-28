Councillors’ grants to support good causes and organisations

Councillors have recently supported local good causes through East Lindsey District Council’s ‘Councillor Community Grants’ scheme.

The grants awarded include:

• Horncastle Councillors Richard Avison, Fiona Martin and Sandra Campbell-Wardman have awarded £150 to The Over-50s Youth Club for branding fees.

• Roughton Councillor William Gray has awarded £499 to Minting, Gautby and District Heritage Society to help purchase a new projector.

• Halton Holegate Councillor Jim Swanson has awarded £200 to East Kirkby Parish Council to help purchase an information board.

• Woodhall Spa Councillor Craig Leyland has awarded £350 to Woodhall Spa Parish Council to help purchase and install a Tommy sculpture.

• Horncastle Councillors Richard Avison, Sandra Campbell-Ward and Fiona Martin have awarded £720 to Horncastle Adult ED to help purchase equipment.

• Halton Holegate Councillor Jim Swanson has awarded £150 to the Joseph Clarey Charity to help purchase a replacement gate.

• Roughton Councillor William Gray has awarded £565 to Haltham Parish Meeting to help with costs for their ‘Village Green Project’ and to help fund LALC training access for Parish Members.

• Halton Holegate Councillor Jim Swanson has awarded £132 to Toynton Village Hall Management Committee to help replace the flat roof.

• Coningsby & Mareham Councillor Stan Avison has awarded £250 to Tattershall Village Hall to help purchase an electric hand dryer for the village hall.

• Halton Holegate Councillor Jim Swanson has awarded £218 to St Helens Church to help purchase some tables.