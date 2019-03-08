Councillors’ grants to support good causes

Councillors have recently supported local good causes through East Lindsey District Council’s ‘Councillor Community Grants’ scheme.

The grants awarded include:

• Hagworthingham Councillor Will Grover has awarded £341 to Bolingbroke With Hareby Parish Council to help purchase a notice board.

• Coun Grover also awarded £300 to Hundleby Parish Council to help purchase a new fire door for the Village Parish Room.

• Tetford & Donington Councillor David Andrews has awarded £150 to Belchford & Fulletby Parish Council to assist with replacing the existing waste bins.

• Horncastle Councillors Sandra Campbell-Wardman and Fiona Martin have awarded £450 to Spartans Taekwondo Academy to assist with the costs of holding a seminar with an award winning Olympian

• Horncastle Councillors Richard Avison, Fiona Martin & Sandra Campbell-Wardman have awarded £500 to Horncastle Twinning Association to assist with the costs of the Twinning event and venues

• Hagworthingham Councillor William Grover has awarded £200 to PCC Hameringham to assist with improving security, purchasing display material and leaflets

For more about the grants, please contact the relevant Councillors directly. Contact information can be found here