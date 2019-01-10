Councillor’s action leads to a new look - and a new surface - for Spa Trail car park

Anyone using the car park on the Spa Trail off Fifty Acre Road near Horncastle will have noticed a big improvement.

Local councillor Bill Aron noticed the car park was becoming dangerous because of some deep potholes and reported the matter to the County Council’s Countryside Officer - resulting in a scheme to re-surface the whole car park being drawn up.

The work was carried out prior to Christmas.

Coun Aron (pictured) said: “I’m really pleased that there was the money to do this work as it will encourage more people to use the trail.”