Councillor and MP call for a new crossing in Wragby

A campaign to get a new pedestrian crossing near Wragby Primary School is gathering momentum with political heavyweights Sir Edward Leigh MP and deputy county council leader Patricia Bradwell backing parents’ calls.

Lincolnshire County Council deputy leader and ward member for Wragby, Coun Patricia Bradwell said: “It is a very busy stretch of road and I think a crossing would be a very good idea.

“I am aware there is already a crossing in the Market Place but there is a need for another crossing on this particular section of the A158.

“The campaign is growing and a lot of people I’ve spoken to think it is a good idea.”

Coun Bradwell said she had been asked some time ago about a new school/pedestrian crossing on the A158 near to Church Street and Newton Close.

She said the crossing was popular for children and parents walking from nearby housing estates to get to primary school.

Coun Bradwell said she had spoken to a lot of people, including the parish council, who were behind the idea.

She added the road was very busy, particularly in the summer and was difficult to cross. She also said there was a safety aspect to consider, with cars not always stopping at the school crossing patrol.

MP Sir Edward Leigh has written to the county council expressing his support for a new pedestrian crossing.

He said: “I fully support the efforts. I am very pleased to be working with Tricia Bradwell to get this issue sorted.”

“Making sure our children can get to school safely, reducing reliance on taking the car, can lead to safer, more active lives for our children.”

Coun Bradwell said: “He (Sir Edward Leigh) has been very supportive.

“It is going to take time but hopefully we can get something done.”

Coun Bradwell added she was aware some drivers might be against a crossing because it would slow them down on one of the main routes to the coast.

But she said safety should be paramount - young boy was injured by a passing car before Christimas although fortunately it did not prove serious.

Coun Bradwell has spoken to highways officers at the county council and will would be holding further talks over the coming months.

She said funding, as ever, would be an issue but again, safety should be taken in account.

Coun Bradwell also said she had spoken to PCSO Nigel Wass (Horncastle Neighbourhood Policing Team) and he had indicated his support.

PCSO Wass said: “It is a busy stretch of road and I think a crossing would be a good idea.”