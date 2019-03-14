Council tax bills will rise by more than £100 for East Lindsey residents

Residents in East Lindsey will have to fork out an extra £102 for their council tax bills, it can be revealed.

Annual bills are made up of four different precepts - town/parish council, county council, district council and police.

In January, town councillors in Horncastle agreed to a near 22% increase in their share of annual council tax bills.

That equates to an extra £12.74 for owners of an average Band D property.

Councillors agreed to increase their precept - (the amount needed to cover costs in the next financial year) to £154.542.

At a Full Council meeting in February, councillors approved a 4.95% hike for Lincolnshire County Council’s share of bills.

The increase equates to an extra £60.93 for a Band D property.

East Lindsey District Council’s share of bills was approved at a Full Council meeting last Wednesday (March 6).

Councillors agreed to a 3.62% increase - which equates to £4.95 for a Band D property.

The budget for 2019/20 includes a £5m allocation for improved leisure facilities, the adoption of a Business Rates discount scheme for retail businesses, and funding to undertake preparations to bring forward a further 10 hectares of employment land on the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Finance, Councillor Richard Fry, said: “We are well aware of the financial challenges we face, and will continue to face for years to come, as funding from Government continues to reduce.

“However, I’m hugely positive about this budget and the ways we continue to work towards our key priorities of supporting the district’s most vulnerable residents, growing the economy of the area and providing the services we have to by law.

“As we move forward we have to look to increase the amount of income we generate and will be guided by our new Financial Sustainability Strategy as we do this.”

Finally, Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones’ share of council tax will rise by 11% – £23.94 for a Band D property.