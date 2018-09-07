Council helps launch village fitness class in Belchford

Belchford & Fulletby Parish Council has helped start a fitness class which can cater for their local villages without residents having to travel to the towns.

Previously, cost has been an inhibiting reason for not being able to launch such a group, but the council secured grant funding from the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Services Small Grant Scheme.

Fitness class in Belchford

Now local residents, of all ages and abilities, can have a locally accessible Metafit fitness class on Thursday evenings in Belchford, with qualified instructor Gill Hodgson.

The class offers a workout for those of all ages and abilities, helping to create a healthier, fitter local community.

Belchford villager and Parish Councillor, Jill Newby said: “This Metafit class has really opened up an opportunity for local people to come together for their wellbeing.

“Like-minded folk are able to meet and enjoy exercise in a friendly fun environment without having to travel far.

“A regular class of this type will help residents to keep healthy in both body and mind.”

The class is subsidised by the grant funding making classes cheaper than average to book.

A six or seven-week block booking costs £20.

The class has been running since January and has been popular since the start.

Class regular Stella Phillips said: “At this class we have a friendly supportive group inspired by our Instructor, Gill, to give that little bit more, whilst working at your own level, but always with alternative exercises if needed.

“Having the class locally and subsidised has made such a different to improving my overall fitness and the feel-good factor lasts so much longer than the class itself!”

Whilst designed for the community covered by the Belchford & Fulletby Parish Council, everyone is welcome to attend the classes.

Gill Hodgson said: “I was thrilled to be asked to bring this METAFIT class to the Belchford community.

“Everyone who attends enjoys the class, which is a High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) class.

“We attract local people of all ages and abilities.

“Whilst HIIT sounds difficult, it is adaptable to each individual participants abilities, and is over in half an hour, so doesn’t impact on their time.”

The class is held during term time on Thursday evenings at 5.30pm.

Booking and details via Gill on 07538 545409 or gill@gillhodgson.co.uk