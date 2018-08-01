Council delighted with work

Coningsby Town Council is full of praise for a group of teenagers who have completed renovation work at Coningsby Scout Hut.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted with the work done at the Scout hut by the team of young adults.

“The results of their hard work will be enjoyed by many for years to come.”

The teens spent about two weeks clearing overgrown weeds, and building barriers and widened steps to create safe access to the river.

They also put up a fence and barrier next to the river to make the area safer for children.

Thanks to their hard work, the Scouts, Guides and Cubs in Coningsby will now be able to build rafts and go canoeing in the river.

The students were taking part in NCS, a government funded organisation which encourages teenagers to become more involved in their local community.

Jason Sellers, Joseph Beaulieu and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Broadbent are from Barnes Wallis Academy, in Tattershall, Ethan Edgars is from Banovallum School, in Horncastle, and Finley Saxby, from Carres Grammar School, in Sleaford.

Coningsby Town Council have congratulated the teens on their hard work.