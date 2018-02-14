Council Council want to hear comments on plans for a Coastal Highway - what do you think?

Lincolnshire County Council is encouraging residents to get in touch and comment on ambitious plans for a Coastal Highway.

As revealed in the Horncastle News, the County Council is leading the campaign to upgrade the A158 from Lincoln to Skegness - and feeder routes.

There is speculation any upgrade could include plans to end notorious bottlenecks in Horncastle and Wragby - potentially with the introduction of bypasses.

The authority has already held four meetings at key stages along the route - Lincoln, Wragby, Horncastle - and now wants to hear what residents think.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Following from the successful engagement sessions we had with local leaders, businesses and groups last month, we want to hear from everyone else that travels or lives along the coastal highway route.

“Later this month, we’ll start sifting through this diverse longlist, which already includes reducing congestion at key pinch points, improved signage and making the route more cycle-friendly, to create a shortlist of projects to carry forward.

“The final stage will then be to create an overall strategy for the ‘corridor’ ahead of identifying funding opportunities so improvements can be made.”

The Coastal Highway will support a range of economic sectors, both across the county and locally, and will have different benefits to different parts of the economy.

The entire project will largely depend on Government funding although the final cost will depend on what the upgrade actually involves.

•For more information about the Coastal Highway visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts and views about the challenges, opportunities and potential improvements should email majorprojects@lincolnshire.gov.uk by Friday February 23.