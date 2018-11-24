Council blasted over roadworks ‘fiasco’ in Horncastle

Lincolnshire County Council has faced an angry backlash from residents and in the Horncastle area over a series of roadwork issues.

Scores of people contacted the News to complain about temporary traffic lights re-appearing on Langton Hill (B1191) and Lincoln Road (A158) - just days after contractors completed roadworks stretching back until the end of August.

Residents said the situation was ‘ridiculous’ and demanded to know why the latest work had not taken place during the initial programme.

Meanwhile, solicitor Patrick Cordingley claimed County Council workmen had told him a sensor which helps control traffic lights at the junction of Boston Road/South Street and the A158 was broken.

Mr Cordingley, chairman of Chattertons Solicitors, is battling for improvements to be made at the increasingly notorious junction.

He also claims Councillor Richard Davies - Executive Member for Highways at County Hall - has still to agree a meeting with residents and businesses in the town.

Mr Cordingley says Coun Davies promised to hold a meeting during a radio debate he had with him last month.

Regarding the traffic lights, Mr Cordingley said he spoke to the council workmen who had ‘clipboards in hand and a control box open with a laptop connected’.

He says he told them he understood the lights were ‘state of the art’ but were failing to prevent ‘awful’ jams on Boston Road.

Mr Cordingley adds one of the men told him the lights were not working correctly because of a ‘dud’ sensor.

Mr Cordingley explained the men said they would arrange for a repair but admitted they did not know how long the sensor had been broken.

Mr Cordingley has previously slammed the County Council for failing to solve long delays at the junction.

He has questioned whether a long-awaited bypass will ever be built.

He also claims delays on Boston Road are hitting the town’s economy and deterring much needed new investment.

Meanwhile, residents have hit out at the ongoing delays on Langton Hill, although the temporary lights at the bottom of Thimbleby Hill - at the junction with Lincoln Road - have been removed.

Alison Collins summed up the general feeling when she said: “Langton Hill was shut for several weeks and everyone rejoiced when the works (Anglian Water) were completed.

“Within three of four days, the gas board moved in and the lights went back up.

“Who is allowing this to happen? Horncastle is really suffering. The County Council should hang their heads in shame.”