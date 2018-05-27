Council asks: Does town need a new recreation ground?

Councillors in Horncastle are asking residents if they would back a new recreation ground in the town.

The town council is seeking responses to a questionnaire regarding a possible recreation area - and people have until June 30 to submit their response.

A spokesman for Horncastle Town Council said: “We would like your views so we can understand whether such a facility is needed, and if so, what type of facility residents would like.

“This questionnaire will help us gather your views and understand what facilities residents feel the town needs, before we make any decisions or try to secure funding or a suitable site.”

Ideas for the recreation space include skate ramps/pump track, a covered meeting area, outdoor gym equipment, play equipment/climbing frames, football goal and basketball hoop - with a chance for participants to suggest an alternative use.

The questionnaire also asks whether the facility should be monitored by CCTV, and whether the facility should have lighting.

Former town councillor, David Stott, was in charge of a working group which was looking into providing a recreational space for young adults in the town.

Speaking at a Horncastle Town Council meeting back in March, Mr Stott said a recreation ground/skate park would be ‘far better than teenagers hanging around on street corners.’

If you would like to become involved in this project, email horncastletc@gmail.co.uk or call 01507 522957 for further information.

Responses to the questionnaire must be submitted by June 30.

Visit https://bit.ly/2KwiAeM to submit your response online.

People can also pick up a paper copy of the questionnaire from the town library or from the town council offices.