Council apologises for delay in putting out temporary bus stop signs in Horncastle

Lincolnshire County Council has apologised for the delay in putting out temporary bus stop signs in Horncastle.

Buses have been diverted as part of a major programme of road improvements which started in the town this week, concentrating on West Street.

Most bus services - including the Stagecoach service between Lincoln and Skegness - will stop and pick up on Jubilee Way during the roadworks.

However, several people contacted the News today to complain no temporary bus stop signs had been put out.

One couple said they had been waiting for the Stagecoach service at the top of North Street - unaware that they should have been at Jubilee Way.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: “It has taken us slightly longer than anticipated to arrange for the signage for the temporary bus stops to be placed on North Street and Jubilee Way, but it should be in position by tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this slight delay has caused.”

Some business owners have also contacted the News to stress they are still open during the works - the first phase of which has seen West Street completely closed to vehicles.