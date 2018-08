Horncastle Town Council is asking for volunteers to join a community clean-up day on Saturday, September 15 from 2pm to 4pm.

It will focus on litter picking and weeding around the town and on some of the main routes into the town.

Anyone interested should meet at Stanhope Hall.

Refreshments and all equipment will be provided.

Call Michelle or Amanda at Horncastle Town Council on 01507 522957 for more information, or just turn up on the day.