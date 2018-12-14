Could West Torrington market be a record breaking event?

Residents of a Rasen area village are vying to get into the record books this Christmas.

There is no community meeting place at West Torrington and the church was closed a few years ago too.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t have community events - especially if you have a bus shelter.

The substantial wooden structure has been the venue for birthday parties and village barbecues - now it will host the village Christmas fair.

And event organiser Sue Heron has her eye on bigger things as she has registered the event for the Smallest Christmas Market in the World.

Sue said: “Most fairs hire out tables, well we are hiring out foot-squares on one table.

“The shelter has two door ways, so from one we will be serving refreshments and the other will have access to the sales table.

“We are also holding a competition for the best decorated small Christmas tree.”

The bus shelter has become a valuable community resource, but the irony is the village does not have a bus service.

Sue said: “We heard the bus shelter might be removed, but we contacted the council and they said that it would be staying, which is great news for us.

“It has really become a focus for our event and we have villagers who are happy to help maintain it.

“It all started when I decided to have my birthday party here.

“Since then, we have had other barbecue events, with everybody coming together - it’s great.

“It has helped create a real sense of community.”

•The Christmas market event will take place on Thursday December 20, from 6.30pm to 9pm.