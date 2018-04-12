Could folk event hit the right note for town?

Horncastle’s Summer Market will not be returning this year - but a muscial event could be on the agenda to bring in the crowds and foster community spirit.

There has been speculation a summer market might return after a recent decision to pull the district-wide So Festival from inland towns like Horncastle and focus on the coast instead.

However, Brian Burbidge - the chairman of Horncastle’s Festivals Committee - has ruled out a summer market.

Instead, the committee will be focussing on making the tiown’s Christmas Market bigger and better than ever.

However, Mr Burbidge revealed businesses had indicated they were keen to put on a folk-music style event.

He confirmed the idea was discussed at a meeting of ‘Horncastle Together - an organisation made of representatives of town based groups and businesses.

Although the Festivals Committee would not be involved, Mr Burbidge - who is the town’s mayor - said he hoped it would prove popular.

Mr Burbidge admitted he was disappointed the So Festival would not be staged in Horncastle but stressed he could understand the financial reasons behind the decision.

The So Festival often held its opening night in Horncastle and attracted big crowds - enticed by a host of attractions like fire dancers and light shows.

Mr Burbidge said: “The So Festival was popular and certrainly brought in visitors and did help promote Horncastle.

“I know there has been talk of a re-introducing a summer market but sadly there just isn’t the time - or the number of volunteers - to organise one.

“The Festivals Commitee works very hard but we are all volunteers and there aren’t many of us. We are focussing on making the Christmas Market bigger and better.”

He revealed the commitee was looking at ‘all sorts of new ideas’ for the family orientated Christmas Market which features stalls and live entertinament and is established as one the most popular in the county.