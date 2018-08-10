Could cash from Horncastle Health and Well Being Fund help you?

Community groups and individuals are reminded there is still time to apply for financial support from the Horncastle Health and Well Being Fund.

The fund wants to hear from small not for profit community groups which promote health and wellbeing for the residents of East Lindsey.

The scheme has previously provided financial support to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School to run sessions to raise awareness about dementia; Barnes

Wallis Academy Young Carers for activities; Horncastle Luncheon Club for adaptations and Stanhope Hall for acoustic improvements to the community venue.

The panel is also keen to hear from individuals who would feel less lonely and isolated, if they were given the chance to participate in local activities or services but can’t due to financial constraints.

Also, individuals whose health would be improved by having a specific piece of equipment (not funded by statutory bodies) can apply.

Among the things a fund has previously paid for is the cost of building adaptions to assist people with disabilities, access to fitness activities for those with a debilitating illness - and a new bed for someone with severe back problems.

To be eligible, not for profit volunteer led groups need to have a governing document, accounts, bank account and relevant policies and procedures.

Up to £2,000 is available for community groups and £500 for individuals.

The next closing date is September 1 but it could be extended, if potential applicants contact the fund.

To obtain an application form, or to chat about a project, contact Sue Fortune on 01529 305825, 07908208838 or download details from the Grants Page at lincolnshirecf.co.uk