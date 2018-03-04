Costa given go-ahead to erect signs

Planners at East Lindsey District Council have delivered a first boost to Costa Coffee’s plans to open an outlet in Horncastle.

The national retail chain wants to open a coffee house in the Market Place premises currently occupied by Achurch and Son, a long-standing hardware store.

Costa has applied to the district council for a change of use on the building - and for permission to erect two non-illuminated signs.

Planners have given the go-ahead for the signs, although have still to announce a decision on the change of use, which is key to Costa’s plans.

Documents registered on ELDC’s website show there are currently two objections to Costa’s plans - both from local residents.

However, the town council and the local Heritage and History Society have raised no objections .

In a letter sent to planners, the Society says it is ‘saddened’ by the loss of a long established hardware store but adds it is ‘encouraged’ that a national retailer wants to come to Horncastle.

The Society adds Costa’s plans ‘shows some confidence in the future growth of the town.’

The letter goes on to state the Society is ‘conscious’ that Costa will add to the competition for existing coffee houses and cafes but notes they offer something different to Costa.

The town council’s only concern is that planners ensure adequate arrangements are in place for refuse facilities to avoid creating a litter problem in the Market Place area.

The two letters of objection mention the loss of the hardware store and the impact on existing businesses.

One letter states that Horncastle ‘does not need another coffee shop.’

A decision on the change of use is expected within days.