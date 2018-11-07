Costa Coffee is open for business in Horncastle

Staff at Costa Coffee, in Horncastle, say they are officially open for business today (Wednesday, November 7).

A manager at the outlet explained that Costa Coffee opened for a few hours yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) as a trail before the big day.

They added: “It went really well, really pleased.”

Customers are already enjoyed a drink and a bite to eat in the latest high street business to open in the town.

Speaking to The News last week, contractors working on the two-storey coffee house said they expected the outlet to open Wednesday or Thursday this week.

• One staff member added that they can only take cash until the card machines arrive tomorrow (Thursday).