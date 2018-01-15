Costa Coffee could be coming to Horncastle, the News can exclusively reveal.

The retail giants want to turn the current Achurch and Son hardware store in the town’s Market Place into a coffee house.

Achurch and Sons moved into the building back in 1986, but the company has been trading in the town for over 120 years.

An application for change of use has been submitted to planners at East Lindsey District Council, and Costa’s purchase of the building is dependent on the application being approved.

The new outlet would cover two floors with room for 95 covers - 65 on the ground floor and 35 on the first floor.

The plans have been submitted by an agent on behalf of Cuppacoff Limited - a company based in Wembley, London.

In documents published on ELDC’s website, plans show the existing facade of the building would be retained and would be painted white.

The ‘feature’ windows and arches on one of the town’s most prominent buildings would also be retained.

Details are still emerging today (Monday), but the arrival of a major national retailer would be a considerable boost to Horncastle.

However, there is the impact it Costa’s arrival could have on the numerous independent coffee shops and cafes in the town.

According to East Lindsey District Council, the application will be decided on delegated powers and not by a planning committee.

Costa’s plans will add to speculation that other major retailers could move to Horncastle, with both Aldi and Lidl linked with possible new stores.

The Market Place and St Lawrence Street area does contain many listed buildings.