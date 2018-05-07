Cost of saving Horncastle Roman Wall is revealed

Saving Horncastle’s Roman Walls – recently badly damaged by the ‘Beast from the East’ after 1,600 years of neglect and being pillaged for stone – will bring tourists to the town and boost its economy.

However, it will cost £100,000 to conserve surviving sections of the wall, including vulnerable segments around the Manor House and the Community Centre.

Confirmation of the cost came at a meeting called by Horncastle History and Heritage Society and held in the Community Centre last Saturday.

Dr Ian Marshman, and expert on Horncastle’s history, told the meeting the wall was built in the 4th century,

The wall has national significance – the surviving sections are classed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument – a Grade One Listed Building.

Only 2.5% of listed buildings in the UK are Grade One.

Sheila Jonkers, a History and Heritage Society member, has worked for many years to raise awareness of the the wall and to gain the funding for a report that led to the meeting.

The wall was already under threat after years of neglect but the report revealed damage from the harsh winter weather threatens what remains.

Heritage Lincolnshire’s Heritage-at-Risk-Funding Solutions Officer Kathryn Moore, said a number of sources could be explored to raise the £100,000.

She said statutory bodies involved with conservation were already aware of the proposals and had been approached. She explained European Funding, is still available from the EU, providing applications are made by October 2018.

The meeting heard fund raising by Horncastle itself would show the town cared about the future of the wall.

The History and Heritage Society, working with the trustees of the Community Centre, are now devising fund raising schemes to progress the work and welcome the involvement of anyone interested in the project.

•Contact Sheila Jonkers on 01507 524727 or email karel.jonkers@btinternet.com