Horncastle Police have urged residents to ‘remain vigilant’ after eight copper plant pots were stolen from an address in Foundry Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses and say the pots were taken sometime overnight between the 2nd and 3rd of January.

They add there was been an increase in metal thefts in the area and are urging people to secure and security mark items - where possible.

Contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 with any information.