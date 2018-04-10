Cooking up some cash at Tattershall

Tattershall Luncheon Club has received a cash boost from Lincolnshire Co-op.

Joanne Pexton, representing the Tattershall Co-operative Store, presented them with a cheque for £649.98.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club, who provide the fortnightly lunch club meals for local senior citizens, made an application to the Community Champions scheme, on the Luncheon Club’s behalf, and were delighted the application was successful.

Thanks go to Lincolnshire Cooperative and especially the Tattershall Co-op store for their support.