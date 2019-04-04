Contractors on track for repairs on Boston Road

Lincolnshire County Council has responded to claims that contractors working on the A153, Boston Road, are closing the road to motorists earlier than planned.

As previously reported, the total programme of works, which started on Monday, March 4, is expected to last for seven weeks - subject to suitable weather conditions.

The works are being carried out overnight from 6pm to 6am, Monday to Friday under a full road closure.

A signed diversion route for the A153 Boston Road closure is in place via A153 / A155 / A16 / A158, and vice versa.

As reported in the Horncastle News last November when the planned works were first announced, there were many concerns over the length of the diversion - around 30 miles, for a journey that is usually less than one mile.

And some motorists and residents in Horncastle are now claiming that contractors are closing the road earlier than 6pm - and are sometimes acting in an ‘unprofessional’ manner.

Taking to the Horncastle Community Page, one social media user said: “The work men are so ignorant and rude! Closing the road early with a huge grin on their faces as they make all the cars turn round.”

Another added: “They are well rude. They close the road then stand there doing nothing.”

A highways spokesperson from LCC commented: “The A153 remains open until 6pm each evening, although some signage may be put out earlier so that work can start promptly.

“We expect all of our contractors to act in a professional manner, and have had no complaints about the team resurfacing Boston Road.

“These improvement works are going well, and we’re still on track for finishing up on-site later this month.”

• Following the completion of the A153 (Boston Road) works, a section of the B1183 Scrivelsby Road will also be resurfaced during the week commencing April 8.

Scrivelsby Road will be closed between 6am and 6pm on Monday, April 8.

On Tuesday, April 9, the A153 Boston Road between Southfield Place and Sellwood Gardens, including Mareham Road, will be closed for two evenings from 6pm to 6am.

The section of the A153 between Mareham Road and the Gulf petrol station will also be closed for two evenings at the end of next week.

In addition to temporary traffic signals on the A153, the signed diversion for the B1183 closure will be via A153 / A155 / B1183, and vice versa.