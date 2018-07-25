Consultation launched on new planning measures in Woodhall Spa

A consultation has been launched this week to seek views on the introduction of new planning measures in Woodhall Spa.

East Lindsey District Council is consulting interested parties on the introduction of the new measures for the Woodhall Spa’s conservation area, which would help ensure the village retains its historic character and charm.

The proposed measures include:

• Article 4 Directions to remove permitted development rights for works which are not in keeping with the preservation or enhancement of the conservation area. This means such works in the future would require planning permission, allowing neighbours, the Parish Council and others to make comments on the proposed works.

• A Local Development Order (LDO) to give back permitted development rights for works that are sympathetic to the character of the conservation area; meaning proposed works, that meet the development specification set out in the Local Development Order, would no longer need planning permission.

Woodhall Spa Parish Council initially approached ELDC in 2014 with concerns about the impact of changes being made in the conservation area under permitted development, which were felt to be infringing on the area’s distinctive character.

The Parish Council, therefore, asked East Lindsey District Council to look at the possibility at introducing an Article 4 Direction to stop this.

Following this, an informal consultation on the introduction of the Article 4 Directions and LDO took place; this process has now concluded and the formal consultation is the next step in considering whether to introduce these measures.

Everyone with a property within the Conservation Area has been sent information and details of the consultation and the proposed planning measures.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Planning, Councillor Tom Ashton, said: “It’s really important the community in Woodhall Spa has their say in this consultation, particularly the owners of the properties it would impact.

“During the consultation period we’re keen to receive views so we can take an informed decision on how to progress thereafter.”

Further information is also available by calling 01507 613142 or by visiting www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ldo

The consultation is open until Wednesday August 22, 2018.

Copies of the proposed planning measures are also available to view, until the consultation closes, at:

• East Lindsey District Council Planning Reception Office, Tedder Hall, Manby, LN11 8UP.

• Woodhall Spa Parish Council Office, 17 Stanhope Avenue, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6SP.

• Woodhall Spa Library, 2 Station Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6QL.