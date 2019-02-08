Connor and Matt are ‘on track’ for prestigious award

Two 18-year-old volunteers at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway have been short-listed for a prestigious national award.

Conner Thornton and Matt Riley, who both recently qualified as firemen at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway, are amongst the five finalists in line for the Heritage Railway Association’s 2019 Young Volunteers Award.

Conner Thornton.

The winners will be announced at the HRA’s Annual Awards Dinner at the Burlington Hotel in Birmingham tomorrow (February 9).

Lincolnshire Wolds Railway Engineering Director, James Wilson, said: “Conner and Matt are really dedicated to their work and set a fine example to other youngsters.

“They thoroughly deserve to have got this far against stiff competition and we are all keeping our fingers crossed that they will go on to win the award.”