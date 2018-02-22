Coningsby Young Farmers support LIVES

Coningsby Young Farmers set themselves the challenge of putting together a Charity Chicken Race Night to raise money for their own club funds and for LIVES, a charity they like to support.

The night was a huge success, with the total of £1,247 raised being split equally between the two organisations.

On Friday March 30, Coningsby YFC will be hosting a charity quiz in Tattershall Village Hall, when money raised will be split between the Firefighters Trust and the club.

More details from Sam Walker on 07535 302784 or Beth Appleyard on 07795 465595.