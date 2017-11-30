Coningsby woman vows to ‘not drink again’ after being three times over the limit

A Coningsby woman had drunk so much alcohol the night before that she was more than three times over the limit for driving the following morning, a court has heard.

Diane Wheildon,38, of Kings Manor, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said that at 11.20am on November 5, Mrs Wheildon, who has no previous convictions, was stopped after being followed by a police officer, and gave a positive breath test.

She was arrested and gave a reading of 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mitigating, Steve Williams said it was a case of the ‘morning after’ but that it was a ‘one-off’ and Mrs Wheildon ‘did not have a drink problem’.

He said she suffered from anxiety as her husband was working away and she had drunk alcohol into the early hours of the morning – ‘much more than usual’, he added.

He said she was ‘extremely remorseful’ and had thrown away all the alcohol in the house and ‘will not drink again’.

Mrs Wheildon was banned from driving for 27 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 27 weeks.

She was also fined £480 and ordered to pay £125 in costs and charges.