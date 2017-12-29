Coningsby woman to receive British Empire Medal

A Coningsby woman is set to receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year’s Honours list, which has been revealed tonight.

Joan Edna Simpson, who is in her eighties, has received the honour for ‘services to the community in Coningsby’.

Mrs Simpson has been heavily involved in many community activities and fundraising events, not least at St Michael’s Church in the village.

Reverend Sue Allison told the News that Mrs Simpson has been bell-ringing at the Church for most of her adult life - and still continues to this day.

Mrs Simpson has been instrumental in supporting younger people get into bell-ringing in recent years.

She is also a member of the Parochial Church Council, she arranges church fairs to raise funds, and she is also involved in the local luncheon club.

Rev Allison, who joined St Michael’s Church two years ago, praised Mrs Simpson for all her hard work over the decades.

She said: “Joan is still very active in the community and at the Church, and I am really pleased for her.

“She amazes me, and I admire her so much for all of her untiring work.”

• Michael Credland, in the village of Martin, Lincolnshire, has also received a BEM for services to First World War Heritage and Remembrance.