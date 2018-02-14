Coningsby & Tattershall Lions thank close shave fundraisers

On behalf of Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club, President Pat thanked the Black Horse and their generous customers for helping raise £899 for charity at their Festive Beard Shave.

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to hosts Ken and Lynn.

Present - and looking suitably dapper and debonair with their clean shaven faces - were some of those who went under the razor: Lions Peter, Bill and Brian together with Tom Hackett.

The next joint fundraising initiative will be a pool tournament on Sunday February 25.