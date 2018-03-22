Coningsby & Tattershall Lions play their cards right

It wasn’t a Bridge too far on Tuesday when the Lions held their bi-annual Bridge Day!

Yes, they played their cards right and came up trumps raising £554.67 for Lions charities.

Outright winners Roy Hughes and Andy Milner with Lion president Pat Phillips EMN-180318-141108001

Overall winners were Roy Hughes and Andy Milner, with Becky Ronan and Carol Fisher taking the runner-up spot.

Wooden Spoon (coveted Lion) winners were Patricia West and Rosemary Martin.

Participants arrived at 10am and enjoyed morning coffee before settling down to play.

The Lions ‘club’ then played an ace and prepared a roast beef lunch for the Bridge players to enjoy.

Runners-up Becky Ronan and Carol Fisher received their prizes from Lion President Pat Phillips EMN-180318-141047001

After the participants had enjoyed their repast, they returned to play their final games prior to afternoon tea and departure.

It was a real ‘diamond’ of a day with many prizes to be won on the raffle.

The Lions have a few more tricks up their sleeves, with a Plant Sale on May 12 at the Lions Den in Coningsby when, after putting their ‘spades’ to good use, they hope to provide a variety of plants and seedlings to enhance your garden.

A Beer Festival will be held on the weekend of August 3 and 4 in Tattershall Village Hall.