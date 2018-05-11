Coningsby & Tattershall Lions celebrate 21st charter anniversary

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club members marked their 21st anniversary at the recent Charter celebration.

There was a lot to celebrate too, as president Pat Phillips looked back at the club’s beginnings, when ordinary people started doing extraordinary things.

President Pat presents Lion Brian with Tim Barker Memorial Award EMN-180205-122144001

She went on bring things right up to date by summarising just what the club had achieved in her presidential year.

Pat said: “How times and membership have changed since 1997 – and that isn’t just the hairstyles and waistlines.

“We now have 32 members, with 15 of them women, as opposed to just one female member when the club was chartered.

“New fundraisers have been introduced, including the very popular beer festival, and we have taken on the responsibility for putting up the Christmas trees in Coningsby and the stewardship of the Pingle nature reserve.

MJF for Lion Neil presented by PDG Lion Derek and President Pat EMN-180205-122121001

“We have also seen young people came to the fore when the Leos was formed.”

The Lions Club has also continued with the usual events - Tattershall Lunch Club, coffee mornings at the Den, the pantomime, plant sale, barn dance, the fun day and Santa’s Sleigh, as well as the small acts of service carried out.

The evening also saw a number of awards presented.

Three club members were presented with Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards.

Lion Jenny receives her 10 year Chevron EMN-180205-122110001

The award, named after the founder of Lions Clubs International, is only presented to Lions who have given outstanding service to their club and the community which it serves.

Pat said: “Lions Neil, Peter and Bill have all worked hard for the club over the years, giving their time and energy to the community in whatever ways they can.”

In addition, Lion Jenny Ward received a 10 year chevron, to celebrate her decade of service as a Lion, and Lion Brian received the club Tim Barker Memorial Award.

Thanks were also given to the club’s many supporters.