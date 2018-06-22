Coningsby & Tattershall Leos lend helping hand

Once again Coningsby & Tattershall Leos have taken to the streets to tidy up and replant the flower tubs around Coningsby. This scheme, in conjunction with Coningsby Town Council, ensures the planters look at their best throughout the season.

Members also stepped in to help out at Jacdor Pre-School’s Summer Fair.

They were kept busy on the Lucky Dip, Tombola and Guess the Teddy’s name stalls – all good practice for when they run their own Christmas Craft Fair in November.

Leos, for ages 12 to 18, meets on Fridays from 6pm in the Lions Den at Coningsby.