Lincolnshire Police are investigating after a window at the Coningsby Kennels shop in Old Boston Road was smashed during a ‘scuffle’ between two males.

PCSO Iliyana Edwards said the incident occurred at around 12.30am on Saturday morning (February 3).

If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 10 of February 3.

Alternatively call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.