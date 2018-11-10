Coningsby pre-school remember the fallen with unique poppy display

Staff and children at Jacdor Pre-School, in Coningsby, have come up with a unique way of remembering the fallen from the First World War.
A poppy display has been erected at the pre-school to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.
Staff and children removed the bottoms from plastic bottles and painted them red with a black centre.
A spokesman said: “Without, perhaps, realising it, the children are learning two things from this project.
“Namely respect for our heroes of WW1 and a lesson in re-cycling plastic bottles.
“These poppies will all be carefully stored and brought out again at this time in future years to go on display.
“Well done to everyone at Jacdor.”