Coningsby petrol station set to unveil £900k upgrade

A busy food store and fuel station in Coningsby is almost ready to unveil its new look following £990,000 of investment to redevelop the site and its valued services.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Gibbet Nook Food Store and Filling Station is nearing the end of a major transformation programme including improvements to the forecourt and a new purpose- built food store on the site, creating eight new jobs.

The food store was built in the second phase of the works and offers fresh and chilled food, beer and wine, hot food to go and a Costa Coffee machine to help keep customers and commuters fuelled on their journeys.

The old kiosk stayed open while the store was being built, and will now be demolished so the space can be re-used.

The site will close from Monday August 20 and re-open on Saturday August 25 while this takes place.

The new store is expected to open its doors to customers for the first time at 7am on the Saturday, complete with 14 new car parking spaces for shoppers to use including two disabled parking spaces.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Food Regional Manager Richard Robinson said: “It’s been a long programme of work but we’re really happy with the result, and I hope our customers and members will be just as impressed.

“The forecourt looks much more spacious and by replacing the kiosk with a more modern food store there’s now plenty of facilities to help customers fuel their busy lives as well as their vehicles, from Costa Coffee and food on the go to dinner options and chilled drinks for later.

“By shopping as members with their dividend card they’ll be supporting good causes too through our Community Champions scheme.”

The filling station – on the junction of the A153 and B1192 – shut for a month last year while underground equipment was replaced and new pumps installed.

Some final touches to the forecourt, including an extra fuel pump, will be added in September to finish off the site.