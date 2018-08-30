Coningsby fun day for Nigel the puma

A fun day will be held in Coningsby this afternoon (Friday) in aid of a four-legged resident at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

Nigel the puma has a degenerative eye condition and needs a new sensory enclosure at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, in Friskney.

The fun day will be held at The White Bull, in Coningsby, from 2pm to 7pm.

Attractions are set to include exotic animals such as skunks, armadillos, Burmese python and meerkats until 4pm.

Other reptiles will be there all day for visitors to get up close to.

There will also be ice-cream, candy floss, a bouncy castle and games.