Coningsby cadets awarded for dedication, effort and endeavour

17 Squadron (Coningsby) Air Cadets held their annual awards ceremony to recognise and award some of the cadets who have made a difference to the squadron.

There were 13 key awards presented at the ceremony held in Heroes Bar, RAF Coningsby.

Ethan Stephens was awarded Best Cadet.

Warrant Officer (ATC) Nash said about the event: “It was an opportunity for the squadron to shine in front of our guests and parents, along with awarding the cadets who have gone above and beyond.”

Awards and citations were:

• Best Sporting Cadet - Bridie Mason, who has represented the squadron at sports on all levels, within cadets and out.

Cadet Mason always works hard to make sure she is on top form and excels in sport.

All smiles as another award is handed out.

• Best Cadet, considered best overall cadet throughout the year - Ethan Stephens.

He has been with the squadron for some time, but this year has shown ‘true determination’ to show how good he is.

‘Cadet Stevens will go out of his way to make sure things happen, and will always volunteer for community events.

‘Cadet Stevens also managed to shine when put on the spot, and not shied away from anything.’

• Best Academic Cadet - Corporal Lucy O’Sullivan, who, it was considered, had put in the most effort to further her cadet development during the past year.

• Martin Baker Award for Best Attendance - Cadet Sarah Plowman, with 97.6 per cent.

This shows true dedication to 17 Squadron, and shows in her performance during squadron nights.

Cadet Plowman attends most squadron nights, as well as supporting the squadron in the community.

She is a keen member and is always willing to try something new for the sake of the squadron.

• The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Award, for the most improved cadet, both as a cadet and as an individual - Verity Dixon.

She has shown the ability to be part of a team, increasing her confidence and showing her ability to put her hand to almost everything, with a continuous positive outlook.

• The Royal British Legion Award for the Best Noncommissioned Officer (NCO - Sergeant Danny Sutherland.

Although only promoted this year, he has taken on the challenge with full determination.

He is a great role model for other cadets, and has been a valued member of the training team.

Additionally, he has gone above and beyond squadron level, and taken part in many wing and region activities, and has shared his training and experiences with other cadets.

• The 1265 (Horncastle) Squadron Air Training Corps Shield for Endeavour, awarded to the cadet that has been considered to overcome the biggest obstacles in order to fulfil the whole cadet experience - Hunter Ayling.

He has overcome many challenges to achieve many new experiences this year and many firsts.

Cadet Ayling manages to put aside his difficulties and makes friends with everyone he meets.

• Best Cadet Training Flight (CTF) Cadet - Sarah Plowman , who was considered to have made the most effort in developing herself as a cadet during her time in CTF.

Since leaving CTF, she has continued to flourish as a cadet and maintain her prowess for keeping things to a first class level.

• The 41 Squadron RAF, Award for Cadets, voted for by the cadets - Verity Dixon

The Civilian Committee Award - shared between Erika Clark and James Hurst.

Both cadets have been an asset to the civilian committee and turned out to many fund raising events.

• The RAF Coningsby Station Commander’s Trophy for Best Representation of the Squadron - Cadet Travis Cozens, who has represented the squadron at most public activities throughout the year, including Remembrance parades, poppy selling, Battle of Britain parade, RAF 100 parade, RAF Coningsby families day, RAF 100 concert at Lincoln Cathedral and many more.

• The Ellis Trophy for Commanding Officer’s (CO) Cadet - Sergeant Danny Sutherland, who regularly goes ‘above all that is expected of him’.

He is a great role model to other cadets and stands out as being the one they turn to.

• The RAF Coningsby Station Commanders Cadet is awarded to the cadet chosen by the CO to act as the squadron representative at station functions and activities. Cadet Matthew Allen was chosen for his level of maturity and standing within the squadron.

The Corps is open to all young people between the ages of 12 and 17 and provides a wide range of activities.

They are continually looking to recruit not only young people but adult volunteers.

To find out more, call 07928 214981 or email oc.17@aircadets.org