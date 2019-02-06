Coningsby butchers given zero star rating after inspection

A popular family butchers in Coningsby has been given a zero star food hygiene rating, according to a recent report.

Inspectors from East Lindsey District Council visited R H Papworth, in Silver Street, Coningsby, on December 19, 2018.

They reported on three key areas - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and building and management of food safety.

The overall mark from inspectors was zero stars out of a possible five, meaning that ‘urgent improvement is necessary’.

Inspectors said that major improvement was necessary in regards to hygienic food handling and management of food safety, and improvement was necessary regarding the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

The Horncastle News contacted East Lindsey District Council for a comment.

Environmental Health Manager, David Dodds, said: “A number of issues in regard to compliance with food safety legislation were identified during a routine inspection in December.

“We’re currently working to encourage the owner to make the required improvements.”

ELDC were unable to confirm what rating the business was given after the inspection carried out in 2017.

• The Horncastle News contacted R H Papworth, but the business did not want to comment.

The report was published on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website, which is responsible for food safety and food hygiene across the UK.