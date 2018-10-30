Coningsby and Tattershall Lions put twelve months in to just seven days to showcase work

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions marked Lions Awareness Week by showcasing the good work they do over the year in just seven days.

The Lions and Leos spent a busy week highlighting their core initiatives and regular activities, which support the local and wider community.

Coningsby Bookshop is also showcasing some of these activities in a window display.

Lions International core initiatives are diabetes awareness, sight, youth, environment and feeding the hungry, all of which have been and will continue to be actioned by both clubs.

A Diabetes screening was held at the Lions Open Day.

The Leos continued selling squares for their home crafted quilt and the Lions held a hamper competition to raise funds for Childhood Cancer Support.

There was a litter picking session at the Pingle nature reserve and the Leos also collected rubbish in and around the bus stop.

Pre-loved spectacles are collected throughout the year; Barnes Wallis Academy is also collecting spectacles for the Lions.

Tattershall’s Holy Trinity Primary School got involved to highlight difficulties facing those with visual impairment or complete sight loss by taking part in a blindfolded lunch, to which Lion President Wally was invited.

The Leos are very much part of the Lions family and meet once a week at the Lions Den.

They will be holding a Craft Fair on Saturday November 17 to raise money for charity and the Lions are still collecting food and toiletries for the local food larders.

During the week, there was both a Lions and Leo club meeting, plus the first read through of the panto ‘Fantasy Island’, which will be performed over the weekend of January 25 and 26 - oh, yes it will!

