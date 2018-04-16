Competitors flock to Horncastle poultry show

Competitors from near and far flocked to a Horncastle venue to take part in an annual poultry show.

The East of England Poultry Show was held at Stanhope Hall and was organised by the East of England Poultry Club.

This white Call duck scooped Best Waterfowl and Best Juvenile Exhibit. EMN-180904-143304001

The show featured an entry of around 400 birds with 80 being classed as rare breeds.

In addition, the annual event featured 60 plates of eggs for judges to consider.

Judges on the day were Colin Clark, Claire Beebe and Jacqui Moore.

Exhibitiors travelled from Yorkshire, Shropshire and Norfolk to take part.

James Bett, winner of the 2017 Juniour Points Cup. EMN-180904-142355001

Entries also came from closer to home - with winners from Lincoln, Yarborough and Old Leake.

Organisers have declared show a success and were full of praise for staff at Stanhope Hall.

The organisers thanked Wyevale Nurseries for the loan of plants and flowers and Buzzibees for providing refreshments, including roast beef dinners.

As well as the popular poultry show, the East of England club has various other events and meetings on its social calender.

The latest of these for the club took place at Revesby Village Hall on Monday evening.

Competitors had a cracking time at an egg show, judged by Derrick Bullen.

They were also entertained by a talk on how best to display eggs within a competition environment.

• The club’s first summer event will be held at Woodhall Spa Show on Sunday, May 20.