Competition: Win a Cadwell heritage tour with the Horncastle News

The Horncastle News has teamed up with popular Lincolnshire Race Circuit Cadwell Park, to offer one lucky reader a special early Christmas present.

You could win a three-course, locally-sourced Christmas lunch at the famous ‘Clubhouse’ for yourself and a guest, as well as a special heritage tour experience around Cadwell Park’s Race Circuit.

Enjoy seeing Cadwell Park's glorious heritage, with a tour of the circuit.

This is your chance to see Cadwell Park in a way you’ve not seen it before.

There will also be a chance to take up a photo opportunity to be pictured in front of the famous race circuit podium.

The competition winner will also be able to choose which day out of a choice of two they wish to attend the race circuit to enjoy their prize.

You can either head up to Cadwell Park on Friday, November 30 or Saturday, December 1.

You will be asked to arrive by 12.30pm, and then the fun begins from there.

Christmas parties are also available to all at Cadwell Park.

They are perfect for motorsport fans, people interested in the heritage of the Lincolnshire Wolds, work colleagues and families looking for a Christmas celebration with a difference.

• To enter the competition, all you will need is a copy of this week’s Horncastle News newspaper.

Send in your competition slip (on Page 14) to our main, manned office in Louth: Johnston Press Group, Room 36, Fairfield Enterprise Centre, Lincoln Way, Louth, LN11 0LS - It’s that simple.

The competition will run for one week only, and entry forms need to be handed into the office by noon on Wednesday, November 14.

○For more information, click here