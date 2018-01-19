Community thanked for food donations during festive period

Officials at Horncastle’s Community Food Larder have thanked everyone who donated items for what proved to be a busy Christmas and New Year.

A spokesman for the larder revealed they were handing out four or five parcels of food a week throughout December - a big increase on the majority of 2017 and on the same time last year.

The spokesman said: “We have been very busy - as you would probably expect at this time of year.

“We could not have done it without the fantastic support of the local community.

“We’ve had so much help - from individuals and businesses.

“It shows we live in a very supportive town and is rewarding to know we have been able to help so many people, especially at this time of year.”

The larder has helped many families, many of them at short notice.

The spokesman said it was not possible to reveal specific details but said many of the families had ‘nowhere else to turn.’

He stressed all visitors to the larder are referred by local charities or by social workers.

Many of the families - and individuals- revealed special seasonal parcels.

Gill Hodgson Fitness donated advent calendars, while staff at the town’s postal sorting office donated crackers from their Christmas party.

Staff at RAF Coningsby also donated items in time for Christmas.

The youth group at St Mary’s Church made a contribution, while major retailers Tesco and the Co-op also helped.

Although the larder is well stocked, the spokesman said he hoped donations would continue during 2017.

•The larder is based at the Community Centre and details of how to help are on Facebook.